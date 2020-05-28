More Mid Ulster recycling centres to reopen next week

Three more recycling centres within the Mid Ulster District council area are set to reopen next week.

Centres at Coalisland, Tullyvar and Maghera will reopen, adding to those centres in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt that opened last week.

The move now sees two centres operating in County Derry - Magherafelt and Maghera.

The sites will resume operation next week, with full details available here.