Police appeal for information or witnesses following hit and run incident

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses following the report of a hit and run road traffic collision on the Woodend Road yesterday.
It was reported that a black Vauxhall Vectra collided with a blue Volkswagen Golf at around 4.20pm but failed to stop and continued towards Derry.
The driver of the Golf reported injuries to his neck and back as a result of the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers at Strabane on 101 quoting reference number 1255 27/05/20.
