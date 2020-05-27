An event will be held in Derry this week in memory of the man whose death has sparked allegations of police brutality in the US.

George Floyd died following an incident in Minneapolis on Monday.

While being arrested, a police officer was seen on a video using his knee to pin Mr Floyd to the ground.

Four Minnesota police officers have been fired.

There have been protests in Minneapolis following Mr Floyd's death.

An event in memory of him will be held at Free Derry Corner on Friday at 7pm.

Organisers have described it as a 'solidarity vigil'.

Anyone who is going to attend the local event has been asked to remember about social distancing and to bring a face mask for personal safety.