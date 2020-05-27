Contact
McDonald's planning on re-opening
Two of Derry's three McDonald's restaurants will reopen next week.
The company said that its drive-thru restaurants in Northern Ireland, including those at Strand Road and Crescent Link in Derry, will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week.
The McDonald's restaurant at Foyleside Shopping Centre will remain closed.
"Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to help enable safe working so that we can now serve McDonald’s favourites to all parts of the UK and Ireland," a McDonald's spokesperson said.
"With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.
"Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we’ve seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.
"Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority."
The spokesperson added: "To manage the anticipated demand, we will release the locations of the reopening restaurants on the morning of each day."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.