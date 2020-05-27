Under-12 boys team that had been due to take part in the Foyle Cup in Derry donate fee to charity

A Donegal soccer club has decided to donate the fee for entering this year’s Foyle Cup competition to charity.

Cappry Rovers U-12s - like a host of other young teams across Donegal - had entered the Foyle Cup in Derry, only for this summer's tournament to be cancelled because of Covid-19.

Now the young players, coaches and parents have agreed to donate the €200 entry fee to the Donegal Hospice.

Cora Harvey, who is Children’s Officer with Cappry Rovers FC, said it was a lovely gesture.

“Obviously the young players and their coaches were really looking forward to the Foyle Cup,” she said.

“But it’s just one of those things. The tournament was cancelled and when their entry fee was returned, they decided it would be nice to donate it to charity.”

The donation will be presented to the hospice, along with money raised in a virtual 5k fundraiser which Cappry Rovers are running this week.

The club normally hosts their annual 5k road race for the Joe Housten Cup on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

But this year’s event was cancelled, and instead, the club is inviting people to check out their Facebook page for more details on their virtual 5k. Half of the proceeds raised will go to Donegal Hospice.

"Anyone can take part in our Virtual 5k," Cora added.

"We have people entered from all over Donegal, and from Dublin and London too.

"It's just a bit of fun and it's just €5 to enter. You can post your time when you're finished and half of the proceeds will go towards our club and the rest to Donegal Hospice."

Full details of the fundraiser can be found on the Cappry Rovers Facebook page. The fundraiser started last Friday and will close at 8pm this coming Saturday, May 30.