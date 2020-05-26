Tributes paid to well-known Derry woman Dr Áine Downey who has passed away

There was great sadness in Derry today following the death of well-known local woman Dr Áine Downey.

Dr Downey was a retired psychologist and university lecturer.

She was born in Fintown, County Donegal in 1942.

Her family later moved to Belfast where Dr Downey's father was a teacher at St Malachy’s Christian Brothers’ primary school.

Last Christmas, her sons, Cormac and Garbhán, used their mother’s letters and memories to self-publish a book recalling her time growing up in east Belfast in the 1940s.

The story behind the book was featured in an article in the Irish News last month.

You can read the full article here - https://bit.ly/3c8Cxpo

Dr Downey has lived for many years in Derry.

Among the projects she had been involved in was the regeneration of Brooke Park.

Rosemount community activist Dalton Kehoe said Dr Downey had been a 'driving force' in the campaign to redevelop the park.

He said she was also instrumental in securing the funding for a disability play area in the park.

Dr Downey was pre-deceased by her son Ronan.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Dr Downey's wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

Her remains will arrive at her son Garbhán’s home tomorrow, May 27, at 1pm.