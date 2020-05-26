Tributes paid to well-known Derry woman Dr Áine Downey who has passed away

Contact
Tributes have been paid to Dr Áine Downey who has passed away.
There was great sadness in Derry today following the death of well-known local woman Dr Áine Downey.
Dr Downey was a retired psychologist and university lecturer.
She was born in Fintown, County Donegal in 1942.
Her family later moved to Belfast where Dr Downey's father was a teacher at St Malachy’s Christian Brothers’ primary school.
Last Christmas, her sons, Cormac and Garbhán, used their mother’s letters and memories to self-publish a book recalling her time growing up in east Belfast in the 1940s.
The story behind the book was featured in an article in the Irish News last month.
You can read the full article here - https://bit.ly/3c8Cxpo
Dr Downey has lived for many years in Derry.
Among the projects she had been involved in was the regeneration of Brooke Park.
Rosemount community activist Dalton Kehoe said Dr Downey had been a 'driving force' in the campaign to redevelop the park.
He said she was also instrumental in securing the funding for a disability play area in the park.
Dr Downey was pre-deceased by her son Ronan.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Dr Downey's wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.
Her remains will arrive at her son Garbhán’s home tomorrow, May 27, at 1pm.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.