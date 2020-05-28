Churches publish opening hours for private prayer

Churches across County Derry have released the times at which they will open for private prayer after the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions last week.

The Northern Ireland Executive announced the move alongside measures that would also permit drive-in services to take place at churches.

No churches have yet held a drive-in service, but Bishop Noel Traynor, speaking on behalf of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, welcomed a return to private prayer.

He said: “We warmly welcome this decision and I know it will bring tremendous consolation to all people of faith throughout the North of Ireland.

“In the interest of public health and safety, during this first phase of reopening of churches, visits are for individual, personal prayer and private devotions only.

“All visitors to churches must strictly observe the social distancing regulations and good hygienic practices outlined at Church entrances.

“There is no obligation to visit Church and Mass will continue to be streamed privately via social media without a congregation present.

A list of churches and their opening times can be found below:

Swatragh Parish

St John the Baptist will open from 11.30am to 5.30pm daily.

Magilligan Parish

St Aidan’s will be open from early morning until 6.00pm daily.

Maghera Parish

Both St Patrick’s and St Mary’s are open from 10.00am to 3.00pm daily.

Limavady Parish

Times not confirmed as yet.

Lavey Parish

St Mary’s Church of Our Lady of Mercy will open from 10.00am to 6.00pm daily.

Kilrea Parish

St Anne’s is open for private prayer from 10.00am to 5.00pm.

Greenlough Parish

St Oliver Plunkett Church will open 9.30am to 6.00pm Monday to Friday, 10.30am to 6.00pm on Saturdays and 12.00pm to 6.00pm on Sundays.

Faughanvale Parish

Star of the Sea and St Mary’s are both open 8.00am to 8.00pm daily.

Dungiven Parish

St Patrick’s will open 11.00am to 6.00pm daily. St Matthew’s Drumsurn and Immaculate Conception, Gortnahey are open 11.00 to 5.00pm daily.

Desertmartin Parish

St Mary’s Coolcam is open 11.00am to 1.00pm Monday to Saturday and 3.00pm to 5.00pm on Sundays.

Coleraine Parish

St Malachy’s Church are currently consulting parishioners and hope to have an update by Sunday May 31.

Claudy Parish

Both St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s are open with no specified hours.

Bellaghy Parish

St Mary’s and St Joseph’s are open 10.30am to 6.00pm daily.

Banagher Parish

St Mary’s, St Peter’s and St Paul’s and St Joseph’s will open 10.00am to 6.00pm daily.

Ballinascreen Parish

Holy Rosary Church in Draperstown is open 11.00am – 1.00pm Monday to Saturday and 3.00pm to 5.00pm on Sundays.