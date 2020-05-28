County Derry firm meeting testing and storage demand during lockdown

A County Derry company has been responding to demand for emergency storage and testing facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Loup-based P McVey Mobile Buildings has supplied 40 modular sites to hospitals across Ireland from its Mid Ulster, Cork and Glasgow depots.

Operations director, Mike McVey, said the company’s construction speed was a key factor in responding to Covid-19.

He said: “Our projects can be completed up to 60 per cent faster than traditional construction, which is why we were a natural fit when HSCNI and the HSE in Ireland needed to respond quickly to the coronavirus pandemic and provide new facilities for staff.

“The surge in demand was a surprise and we had already furloughed many of our employees as our focus is usually on the education sector.

"We are very happy with the way [the support] was structured and it has helped us to expand our fleet of rental units to almost 300 in what would otherwise have been difficult times."

The firm benefited from support from Danske Bank through the government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

Danske Bank business manager, Gary McLaughlin, said: “P McVey Mobile Buildings is a strong family business, which has responded quickly to a changing environment to provide much needed support to our health sector.

“They are providing units with offices, showers and toilets on site at hospitals for NHS staff who are working unsociable hours."

P McVey Mobile Buildings has provided temporary buildings for sleeping, welfare and storage purposes as well as showers, toilets and additional offices.

The facilities have been installed in locations across the country after they were tasked by both Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland (HSCNI) and the Health Service Exectuive (HSE) to complete the work.