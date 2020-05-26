Workers building a new community centre in Derry face harassment from a group of local youths

Contact
Work has restarted on the community centre in Shantallow.
Work has restarted on the construction of a new community centre in the Shantallow area of Derry.
However, concern has been raised about a group of young people who are harassing workers on the site.
The construction of the new centre had to be stopped because of the lockdown restrictions.
However, work has now recommenced following the easing of some aspects of the restrictions.
A spokesperson for Shantallow Community Centre, however, said it was important that the contractors were allowed to get on with the project in peace.
"Unfortunately they are being harassed by a handful of local young people," the spokesperson said.
"I am asking all parents and any adults to make a point of walking through the Donkey Field - community centre area when you can - out doing their daily exercise, walking the dog or just to check the site.
"This centre belongs to you.
"Don’t let a handful of people spoil it. We cannot risk the contractors having to leave the site again because of a couple of people who are hanging round the Donkey Field and think it's a laugh to hassle the builders!"
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.