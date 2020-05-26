Workers building a new community centre in Derry face harassment from a group of local youths

Work has restarted on the construction of a new community centre in the Shantallow area of Derry.

However, concern has been raised about a group of young people who are harassing workers on the site.

The construction of the new centre had to be stopped because of the lockdown restrictions.

However, work has now recommenced following the easing of some aspects of the restrictions.

A spokesperson for Shantallow Community Centre, however, said it was important that the contractors were allowed to get on with the project in peace.

"Unfortunately they are being harassed by a handful of local young people," the spokesperson said.

"I am asking all parents and any adults to make a point of walking through the Donkey Field - community centre area when you can - out doing their daily exercise, walking the dog or just to check the site.

"This centre belongs to you.

"Don’t let a handful of people spoil it. We cannot risk the contractors having to leave the site again because of a couple of people who are hanging round the Donkey Field and think it's a laugh to hassle the builders!"