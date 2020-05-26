The 'amazing' Derry nurse who has postponed her retirement so she can support her colleagues during the coronavirus pandemic

A senior nurse at the Foyle Hospice in Derry has put off her retirement so she can help the hospice through the coronavirus pandemic.

Yvonne Martin, the Director of Nursing at the hospice, had been due to retire at the end of last month after a 41-year career.

However, instead, Yvonne is staying on at the hospice until the end of June to support her colleagues through the current crisis.

This is just another example of our local healthcare workers have gone far beyond the call of duty during the ongoing pandemic.

Yvonne has worked at the Foyle Hospice for 29 years.

She was part of the team when the Inpatient Unit at the hospice's base at Culmore Road opened.

She obtained her nursing qualification as a registered nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital of Nursing and later studied at Ulster University where she attained a degree in Professional Development leading to a Postgraduate Specialist Practice and an MSc In Palliative care.

As part of the Senior Management Team at the local hospice, Yvonne has full responsibility for nursing teams which include the Inpatient Unit, Day Hospice, Community Team and Clinical Services.

Her job involves ensuring the smooth day-to-day running of the hospice.

Yvonne said: “It has always been an honour and privilege to work in the hospice and be part of the team providing specialist palliative and end of life care to our patients, alongside the provision of much needed support to their families and carers.

"It can be a very sad, emotional place to work, but we also can have a laugh despite the sadness.

"Foyle Hospice, as everyone knows, sits in beautiful gardens so it is lovely to drive down into the hospice every day, regardless the weather, and to look out at such a lovely setting.

"The patients always comment on the beautiful setting and views we have over the Foyle Bridge."

A spokesperson for the hospice described Yvonne as an 'amazing woman' who has been a large part of the hospice for the past 30 years.