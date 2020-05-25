Number of locations searched in Derry as part of a police investigation into 'violent dissident republican activity'

The PSNI have said that detectives investigating 'violent dissident republican activity' conducted a number of searches at various locations in Derry this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “A number of items were seized, including electronics.

“Four men, aged 29, 31, 35 and 36, who were arrested in the city last night (Sunday 24 May) under the Terrorism Act, as part of our investigation, have been released following questioning.

“The investigation is ongoing.”