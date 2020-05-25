Contact

Derry woman creates special teddy bears in honour of healthcare workers

The teddy bears created in honour of healthcare workers.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry woman has created special teddy bears in honour of healthcare workers.

Caroline McCourt has put her crocheting skills to good use to create the teddy bears who come complete with their own face masks.

Caroline (pictured below with some of her creations) has donated a batch of the teddies to help raise funds for the Action Duchenne charity.

The charity funds research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic condition whihc makes the muscles of those affected more susceptible to damage and leads to muscle wasting over time.

There is currently no cure for the condition.

Caroline is a classroom assistant at Steelstown Primary School and a colleague, Deborah O'Doherty's son Niall has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Niall had been travelling to Newcastle in England to take part in a programme which aims to find a cure for the life-limiting condition.

However, that had to be stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah is an avid fundraiser for Action Duchenne and said Caroline's teddies were very popular and quickly sold out.
Picnic fun

Meanwhile, children across Derry got the chance on Friday to take part in what had been billed as the city's largest ever teddy bears picnic.

The event was organised by Triax Neighbourhood Management and Gasyard Feile to help young children beat the boredom of lockdown.

Whilst designed for families in The Bogside, Creggan, The Fountain and the Brandywell it was open to anyone in the city.

Over 700 picnic packs were delivered to homes throughout the Bogside and Triax areas in time for the special event

