Council to discuss 'public disappointment' over the 'lack of progress' with plans for Derry sports centre

Questions will be asked this week as to what the future holds for the Templemore Sports Complex in Derry.
In recent years, plans have been put forward to demolish the current sports centre and replace it with a state-of-the-art leisure facility.
It has been estimated that such a project could cost around £50m
A major consultation process was carried out on the plans for the site.
At the beginning of this year, Derry City and Strabane District Council said that it was working on 'the development of a funding and financing strategy' for the Templemore plans.
However, in light of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the council's finances, there are concerns over what will now happen with the Templemore project.
The local council recently revealed that it is facing an estimated loss of £6.5m this financial year because of the pandemic.
The Templemore project will be discussed at Thursday's monthly meeting of the council when a motion will be put forward by Sinn Fein councillor Aileen Mellon.
Cllr Mellon's motion states that the council notes the 'public disappointment' at the 'lack of progress' to date to advance the construction and re-development of Templemore Sports Complex and Riversdale Leisure Centre in Strabane.
The motions states: “This motion calls on Council to prioritise the development of those long outstanding projects by bringing forward a report to the Council meeting in September to include the identification of all funding options available and a timetable towards completion so that the Council can consider its options.”
