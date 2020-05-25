Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Ireland's first electric buses to be introduced at popular tourist attraction in Donegal

The buses will serve thousands of people each year

Glenveagh National Park will get the first electric buses in Ireland

Glenveagh National Park will get the first electric buses in Ireland

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

The first electric buses to enter the Irish transportation network will do so in Donegal.

Minister Joe McHugh said: "I am delighted by the announcement by Ministers Madigan and Ring of the signing of a contract with commercial vehicle distributor Harris Group to supply two electric buses to service Glenveagh National Park."

The project is co-funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural And Community Affairs under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Minister McHugh said: "The new buses will be the first of its type to enter usage in the Irish transportation network and supports the Government’s aims to reduce emissions."

The introduction of these electric buses follows on from the successful introduction of e-charging points for members of the public in Glenveagh National Park in 2018.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie