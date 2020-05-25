Ireland's first electric buses to be introduced at popular tourist attraction in Donegal

Contact
Glenveagh National Park will get the first electric buses in Ireland
The first electric buses to enter the Irish transportation network will do so in Donegal.
Minister Joe McHugh said: "I am delighted by the announcement by Ministers Madigan and Ring of the signing of a contract with commercial vehicle distributor Harris Group to supply two electric buses to service Glenveagh National Park."
The project is co-funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural And Community Affairs under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.
Minister McHugh said: "The new buses will be the first of its type to enter usage in the Irish transportation network and supports the Government’s aims to reduce emissions."
The introduction of these electric buses follows on from the successful introduction of e-charging points for members of the public in Glenveagh National Park in 2018.
