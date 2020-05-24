A special online service will be held tomorrow night in memory of Derry nun Sister Clare Crockett.

Sister Clare died several years ago in an earthquake in South America.

Since her death, she has become a focal point for many local people's prayers.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a group met in Derry each week to pray to Sister Clare.

However, that meeting had to be stopped because of the lockdown.

Local man Mickey Doherty, who hosted the weekly prayer meetings, has organised an online event from his home tomorrow night.

He said that as well as prayers, there will also be music and he is inviting everyone to watch and join in the event.

It starts at 8.30pm and can be viewed on Mickey Doherty's Facebook page.