Teachers given a sinking feeling in Faughanvale

Last week, the staff of Faughanvale PS threw down the gauntlet to their pupils through a series of sporting activities, as they launched 'Sink the Staff'.

From skipping to keepy uppys, Hanging Tough to Netball Shootouts, the Faughanvale staff showed their sporting talents and set targets for the children to beat.

"Being confined to home means that our pupils who are normally immersed in exercise, through school PE, after school activities, organised sport and outdoor play, have had to find a new normal,” commented Vice Principal Ciaran O'Hare.

The Sink the Staff challenge, is the most recent initiative by the staff in what has proved to be a busy few months. Their Music co-ordinator, Miss Moore has captivated the pupils through the creation of the Virtual Choir, releasing new songs each week for the pupils to perform.

The PE coordinator, Mrs McKeever has continually promoted a healthy and active lifestyle in the build up to a Virtual Sports Day in early June.

"Moving more and sitting less are key to help our pupils maintain physical and mental health. Launching the 'Sink The Staff' challenge on Mental Health Awareness week, would make that connection stronger,” O'Hare added.

"Our staff have been absolutely brilliant and jumped at the opportunity to engage our pupils through exercise challenges. Whilst stepping out of their comfort zone, the staff knew that this would create a great buzz of excitement and lift the spirits of the children."

Each day, two 60 second challenges were posted on the school's social media accounts, encouraging the pupils to take on the mite of the staff and to video their best efforts.

"The response from the children was incredible and indicative of the amazing support we receive daily from our families. The bond between school and parish has never been stronger,” Ciaran continued.

Over the course of the 10 challenges, the school had in excess of 250 videos, with each child relishing the opportunity to take on the staff in their school.

"I hope that amid the gloom of this pandemic, our pupils will look back fondly at the week they took on and proved victorious against the school staff. Restoring a little piece of normality and structure to the lives of the pupils has been so important,” he concluded.

"The competitive spirit may have been lying dormant within Faughanvale in recent weeks. The Sink the Staff challenge has whet the appetite of our pupils as we look forward to our Virtual Sports Day on June 13th."