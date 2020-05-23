Busy Derry road closed off during major fire emergency this afternoon has now reopened

Police say the Buncrana Road in Derry has now re-opened following a fire at the Pennyburn Pass area this afternoon.

The road was closed off and traffic was diverted away from the area after a fire broke out at Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Huge plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen across the city.

No further details are as yet available about the exact location of the fire or the damage that has been caused.

A PSNI spokesperson said a short time ago that the Buncrana Road has now reopened.