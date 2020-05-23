Emergency crews tackling major fire in Derry

Emergency crews are currently tackling a fire at an industrial estate in Derry.

The blaze broke out a short time ago at Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Huge plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen across the city.

No further details are as yet available about the exact location of the fire or the damage that has been caused.

Diversions are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Buncana Road Derry/Londonderry is closed at its junctions with the Springtown Road and Strand Road, following a fire at the Pennyburn Pass area this afternoon (Saturday 23rd May).

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey."