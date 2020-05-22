Contact

Trees brought down by strong winds cause significant traffic disruption in Derry

Motorists urged to drive with caution

The fallen tree which blocked the Ardmore Road today.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There has been significant traffic disruption in Derry today because of fallen trees.

The strong winds brought down trees in, among other places, the Ardlough Road, Ardmore Road and the Madam's Bank Road.

At around 7pm this evening, police said the Ardlough Road is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree and a BT phone line being down.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This has been reported and should be cleared as soon as possible. Please avoid the area."

A fallen tree also blocked the Ardmore Road close to Currynierin.

It is not known if this has yet been cleared.

In another incident, a tree fell on to the Madam's Bank Road at the cityside end of the Foyle Bridge earlier today.

Two lanes of the bridges were blocked for a period before the tree was removed.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution during the ongoing winds.

