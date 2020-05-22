Here are the times that churches in Derry will be open for private prayer

Contact
Churches in Derry were this week allowed to reopen for private prayer as part of the easing of the lockdown restrictions.
Below are the times at which local Catholic churches will be open.
Some Catholic churches have still not confirmed their opening times.
Churches of other denominations say they will open if the demand is there.
St Eugene's Cathedral - open after 10am mass to 6.45pm.
St Columba's Longtower - 10.30am to 5.30pm
St Mary's Creggan - Monday to Saturday 10.45am to 5.55pm - Sunday 1.30pm to 5.55pm
St Oliver Plunkett Strathfoyle - 10.30am to 6pm
Our Lady of Lourdes Steelstown - Monday to Saturday from 11am - Sunday from 12 noon
Holy Family Ballymagroarty - 10.30am to 7pm
St Patrick's Pennyburn - 11am to 6pm - Weekend opening times to be announced online in the coming days
St Brigid's Carnhill - 11am to 5pm - Weekend opening times to be announced online in the coming days
St Joseph's Galliagh - 12pm to 5pm - Weekend opening times to be announced online in the coming days
