Man due before a court today in connection with the attempted murder of a PSNI officer in County Derry five years ago

The scene of the 2015 attack.
A 35-year-old man is due before a court today in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty PSNI officer in County Derry five years ago.
A bomb was placed under the officer's car in Eglinton on June 18, 2015.
A European Arrest Warrant was issued in 2017 to extradite the man from the Republic of Ireland, but he fled the jurisdiction.
He was arrested in Glasgow yesterday morning.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court by video link today.
