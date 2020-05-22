This week's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

Contact

Check out who is joining Ryan on Friday night

Justin Kelly

It's the penultimate Late Late Show of the 2019/20 season, and as talks on the formation of a new Government continue, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin joins Ryan for an exclusive interview detailing his prescription for Ireland's post-Covid recovery. 

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell will be in the studio chatting with Ryan before performing a special duet together, and voicing their support for St Vincent De Paul.

Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will talk about why he choose to make his home in Co. Cork, why he too has become a fan of Normal People, and also discuss his support for the work of The Hope Foundation abroad.

Singers Nathan and Jake Carter, and Jake's girlfriend Dancing with the Stars professional Karen Byrne, will speak from Fermanagh, where they have been isolating, about how they plan to celebrate Nathan's 30th birthday next week.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, May 22 at 9.35pm.

