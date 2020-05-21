Special event being hosted by Derry organisation next week for men struggling with issues during the pandemic

A special online event will take place next week for men in Derry who are struggling with issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

The locally-based Men's Action Network are hosting a webinar next Tuesday, May 26.

The webinar is called 'Benefits - Your Entitlement & Mental Health Impact'.

During the event, men will be given advice on any issues relating to this subject.

Places are still available and can be booked by contacting 02871377777.