Concern raised at how people from Derry who work in Donegal are being treated by the Irish government during the pandemic

Contact
Padraig Maclochlainn
Concern has been raised at how people from Derry who work in Donegal are being treated by the Irish government during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cross border workers have been 'left blow in the wind' by the government during the pandemic, according to a Donegal politician.
Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn claims a clause in the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment being issued by the Irish government, meaning those working in the Republic of Ireland but living in the North are not eligible, is a defiance of European Union regulation.
Minister Regina Doherty told the Dail last evening that the Wage Subsidy Scheme was introduced to incorporate such frontier workers.
However, speaking during the debate, Deputy MacLochlainn said many workers have still been let slip through the system.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.