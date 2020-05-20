Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Tickets for drive-in cinema in Derry next month to go on sale tomorrow morning

Host of famous films to be screened at Corrode Road site

Grease 2

Grease will one of the films being screened.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tickets for a drive-in cinema in Derry next month will go on sale tomorrow morning.

Earlier this week, Stormont announced that drive-in cinemas are now allowed to take place as part of the easing of the lockdown restrictions.

Standards cinemas remain closed and are not expected to open until well in to the summer.

However, film fans are being given the opportunity to enjoy a night at the movies in Derry next month.

A drive-in cinema will be created at a site at Corrody Road in the Waterside on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, Sunday 14.

Over the two days a total of eight films will be screened, including Grease, Dirty Dancing and recent blockbuster Joker.

A number of family movies will also be shown.

Tickets for the screenings will go on sale tomorrow at this link - https://bit.ly/2WL31J2

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie