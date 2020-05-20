Tickets for drive-in cinema in Derry next month to go on sale tomorrow morning

Contact
Grease will one of the films being screened.
Tickets for a drive-in cinema in Derry next month will go on sale tomorrow morning.
Earlier this week, Stormont announced that drive-in cinemas are now allowed to take place as part of the easing of the lockdown restrictions.
Standards cinemas remain closed and are not expected to open until well in to the summer.
However, film fans are being given the opportunity to enjoy a night at the movies in Derry next month.
A drive-in cinema will be created at a site at Corrody Road in the Waterside on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, Sunday 14.
Over the two days a total of eight films will be screened, including Grease, Dirty Dancing and recent blockbuster Joker.
A number of family movies will also be shown.
Tickets for the screenings will go on sale tomorrow at this link - https://bit.ly/2WL31J2
