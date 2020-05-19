Car stolen after a house in Derry was broken into this morning

Contact
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Bloomfield Park area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.
Detective Constable Fielding said: “We received a report at around 3.20 am, it was reported to police that entry had been gained to a house in the Bloomfield Park area sometime between midnight and 3.00 am this morning.
“The keys to a blue Suzuki SX were taken and the vehicle was driven off from the property. It was recovered a short time later in the Knockdara area of Derry/Londonderry.
“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Bloomfield Park area of Derry to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 119 19/05/20.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
