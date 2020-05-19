CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Contact
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland today bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 489.
COVID-19 was mentioned on 599 death certificates by 8 May, according to separate weekly death figures from the Northern Ireland Statistical Research Agency.
A further 160 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the UK, taking the total to 34,796.
Four more people with COVID-19 died in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the overall death toll there to 1,547.
