CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland today bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 489.

COVID-19 was mentioned on 599 death certificates by 8 May, according to separate weekly death figures from the Northern Ireland Statistical Research Agency.

A further 160 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the UK, taking the total to 34,796.

Four more people with COVID-19 died in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the overall death toll there to 1,547.