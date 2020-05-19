Gardaí seeking public's help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Donegal woman

Contact
Donegal woman Colleen Magner has been missing since Sunday.
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Colleen Magner who is missing from the Derrybeg area of Donegal since Sunday, May 17.
The 43-year-old is described as being 5'7", with long brown curly hair and of medium build.
When last seen, Colleen was wearing black leggings and black runners.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Milford on 0035374 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.