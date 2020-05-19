Police release more details about a dramatic cross border chase which ends with a car crashing in Derry

Police have released more details about an incident yesterday which ended with a car crashing in Derry after a cross border chase.

Two men aged 29 years old were arrested following a report of a car driving erratically in the Strathfoyle area of Derry on Monday.

Inspector Cummings said: “At around 2pm, police received a number of reports from the local community following a black Honda Accord driving dangerously in the area.

"On arrival of police, the vehicle made off towards the Foyle Bridge area when it failed to stop for police. As it headed towards the Culmore Road, the vehicle was stung by police but continued to travel.

"The vehicle collided with a silver Audi A7 and the driver of the Audi suffered shock but was not injured during the incident.

"The car crossed over the border before eventually being located again on fire in the Lenamore Road area.

"Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and two men were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

"One man was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service and the other male remains in police custody."

The police officer said he would like to thank the local community who made police aware of this vehicle driving dangerously in the area.

"Thankfully, we are not dealing with people injured or even worse following this incident. Local and Neighbourhood Policing Team colleagues worked alongside and received support from An Garda Siochana with this investigation.

"The disregard of these individuals for the safety of others is in complete contrast to the assistance and support provided by the local community to help apprehend those involved.

“Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation and if anyone has any further information regarding this incident or footage from either the Strathfoyle area or Culmore Road, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 786 18/05/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”