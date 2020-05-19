SDLP councillor Brian Tierney to be the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney will be the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Ballyarnett councillor, who was elected on to the local council in 2014, will take on the civic role at the council's annual general meeting at the beginning of June.

He will replace Sinn Fein councillor Michaela Boyle.

Cllr Tierney said it was an 'immense honour' to be chosen as Derry's first citizen.

"I am so proud of Derry and Strabane, the people that live here and all that we’ve achieved together," he said.

"I know the potential that people here have and I’m determined to work constructively with all parties and all our partners to deliver new opportunities and transform our city.

“There isn’t a single family, business or community in our district that isn’t suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"I am determined to show the people of Derry and Strabane that civic leaders are here for them.

"We may be distant but we are not divided. There are so many people putting themselves on the front line of this crisis, dedicated health care staff, volunteers bringing food to those in need, our tireless care home workers. I want to lift them up and show the best of our district.

“Every Mayor says that they want to bring people together. I can’t remember a time when that challenge was so literal.

"By working together, we can beat this virus and we will see our friends and family again. My priority is making sure that can happen as soon and as safely as possible."

Cllr Tierney said the council needs to be 'putting people and their needs at the heart of decision making'.

"That means making our public spaces more accessible, giving people the power to choose an active, clean and healthy life. It also means investing in skills to upgrade the opportunities our citizens will have in a changing economy.

“The year ahead will be one of the most challenging we’ve ever experienced. But, together, we can help each other and transform our communities for the better.”

SDLP Leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said Cllr Tierney will be an 'outstanding' Mayor for everyone in Derry and Strabane.

"He has fought for equality, fairness and justice all his life and I know that his commitment to bringing people together will define the year ahead.

“This is a difficult time to take up the challenge of civic leadership. Now, more than ever, people need hope from leaders in our community. Brian is up to the challenge and he’ll lift others up with him.”