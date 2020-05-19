Person rescued from River Foyle earlier this morning

Contact
A person was rescued from the River Foyle this morning.
A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said they received a report at 05.38am from the PSNI that a person had entered the water.
The spokesperson said that when their rescue crews arrived at the scene, PSNI officers had deployed a lifebuoy which was keeping the person secure.
The Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers were able to transfer the person to their base at Prehen for first aid treatment before the person was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.
The rescue charity's spokesperson said it had been a 'multi agency response' to the emergency and thanked all those involved, including the police, CCTV operators, Fire Service and the Ambulance Service.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.