Person rescued from River Foyle earlier this morning

A person was rescued from the River Foyle this morning.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said they received a report at 05.38am from the PSNI that a person had entered the water.

The spokesperson said that when their rescue crews arrived at the scene, PSNI officers had deployed a lifebuoy which was keeping the person secure.

The Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers were able to transfer the person to their base at Prehen for first aid treatment before the person was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.

The rescue charity's spokesperson said it had been a 'multi agency response' to the emergency and thanked all those involved, including the police, CCTV operators, Fire Service and the Ambulance Service.