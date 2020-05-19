Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Two men arrested after car crashes in Derry following a cross-border chase

Police thank the public for their help

crashed car

The scene of yesterday's crash.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police say two men have been arrested following an incident yesterday which ended when a car crashed on the Derry/Donegal border.

A PSNI spokesperson said that following a number of reports from concerned residents about a vehicle involved in dangerous driving in the Strathfoyle area, police attended and observed the vehicle.

"It failed to stop and the vehicle was subsequently stung on the Foyle Bridge but it continued on, crossing the border," the police spokesperson said.

"Our colleagues in An Garda Síochána pursued the vehicle before it was located again in the area of Lenamore Road.

"An extensive search of the area was conducted and two males were located and have been arrested.

"We thank the community for alerting us to this vehicle and enabling us to work together as a team of local policing teams/neighbourhood policing teams with the assistance of An Garda Síochána to bring these offenders to justice.

"Together we can help keep our communities and our roads safe."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie