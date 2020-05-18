Contact

Car being driven by 'drunk' joyriders crashes close to the Derry/Donegal border

Vehicle abandoned near Sandbank area of Derry

crashed car

The scene of today's crash.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A car being driven by suspected joyriders has crashed close to the Derry/Donegal border.

The car crashed in the Sandbank area of Derry, on the road in from the Rock Bar on the Muff to Burnfoot road in Donegal.

Posting on social media, a young woman who witnessed the incident said 'joyriders' had driven through Muff in Inishowen at approximately 3.00pm today.

She said: "There were five of them in a car, three boys and two girls. They all looked drunk and about 16.

"They have made their way up towards Burnfoot, likely heading back to the border.

"Just for anyone on the roads, be careful. They literally could have killed a lot of people coming past the Spar garage and just missing the house across the street."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


