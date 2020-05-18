Special online tribute in memory of Martin McGuinness to be held this weekend

Contact
Martin McGuinness
Some of Ireland's best known musicians will take part in an online event this weekend in memory of Martin McGuinness.
The event on Saturday night has been organised to mark what would have been Mr McGuinness's 70th birthday.
He passed away in 2016.
Christy Moore, Matt Molloy and Damien Dempsey are among the artists who will take part in the online tribute.
The event has been organised by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation whose spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said it would be a 'special and poignant' tribute.
“Obviously the way many of us carry out events of remembrance and celebration have had to change because of the Covid-19 crisis, and we are no different.
“The Chieftains Walk, which is also organised in memory of Martin, had to be postponed but I know the organising committee are very grateful to everyone who continues to register to take part when the walk is rescheduled.
“Similarly, we have rethought how we intend to mark what would have been Martin’s 70th birthday on May 23rd. I am delighted to confirm that we will now be holding a very special and poignant night of music, tribute and recollection,which will be streamed online.
“The event will feature musical performances from huge acts including Christy Moore and Damien Dempsey, New York singer Mary Courtney, acclaimed flautist Matt Molloy and a very special rendition from Martin’s granddaughter Cara McGuinness.
“A host of other talented performers from Derry and further afield will also be taking part in what promises to be an incredible line-up.
“The event will also feature tributes and recollections from leading figures in the world of politics, both at home and internationally, who will be sharing their memories of a man who continues to inspire us today.”
The event will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter starting at 7pm on Saturday.
