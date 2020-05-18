Derry's council appeals for people to stay away from re-opened recycling centres because of long queues

Contact
Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry.
Derry City and Strabane District Council is appealing to people to avoid local recycling centres.
Five of the local centres re-opened this morning following the lockdown.
However, the council said the centres are experiencing 'high volumes' of traffic and are urging people who had planned to visit the centres this morning to put off their journeys until later today or later in the week.
Recycling centres have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said the five recycling centres at Pennyburn, Strathfoyle, Glendermott Road, Claudy and Strahan Road in Strabane, will reopen today from 8 am to 8pm, Monday to Friday, and 8 am to 6pm on Saturdays.
The council spokesperson said the remaining six sites will remain closed for now, with the council regularly reviewing this.
