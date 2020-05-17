Two men to appear in court tomorrow to face 20 charges in connection with an aggravated burglary in Derry yesterday

A 23-year-old man charged with 13 offences and a 27-year-old man charged with seven offences including aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon are expected to appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The charges follow an aggravated burglary at an address on Strabane Old Road in Derry yesterday during which the house was damaged and the 29-year-old male occupant was assaulted.

Police investigating this incident are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a red Audi A4 being abandoned in the area of Milltown View in Drumahoe on Saturday morning.

Please call 101, quoting reference 50 16/05/20.