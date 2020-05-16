Contact

Derry woman ditches the make-up to take part in a new dating show on TV

Patricia McCallion says being involved in Pretty Single was an amazing experience

Patricia McCallion, far right, with the other women taking part in the new show.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry hairdresser has taken part in a new TV show in which glamorous women go on a series of dates without any make-up.

Pretty Single starts on Monday, May 25.

The first of six women to feature on the show is local hairdresser Patricia McCallion who owns Glam Hair and Beauty at Waterloo Street in the city centre.

The premise of the programme, which will run for six weeks, is that the women go on dates with five different men without any make-up on.

The other women on the show then critique how the dates went.

Patricia said taking part in the show had been an 'amazing' experience and that she was proud of herself for doing something so 'daring'.

Find out how Patricia gets on by watching the show at 10.45pm on BBC1 Northern Ireland on May 25.

