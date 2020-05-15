Contact

Guapo fever hits Derry as fans queue round the block to finally get a taste of their favourite food

Mexican food lovers celebrate re-opening of local restaurant

The queue outside Guapo earlier today.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Fans of a Mexican restaurant in Derry queued around the block today as it re-opened its doors after the lockdown.

Guapo on the Strand Road has been hugely popular for many years with local lovers of Mexican food.

However, the restaurant was forced to close in March like most other businesses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was, however, some good news for the local economy this week when the owners of Guapo announced that they would re-open today for takeaways only.

If proof was needed how popular Guapo is, then, as our photograph shows, it did not take long for a large queue to build up outside the restaurant.

Hopefully, it will not be long before many other local businesses are back in operation.

