Number of Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland's care homes fell by 50% last week

Care home deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the week up to May 8 were half those of the previous week, new figures today showed.
In the week up to May 8, 36 people died with the disease.
This is in comparison to 72 deaths the previous week.
The figures were contained in the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency's weekly statistical bulletin.
In total, the agency recorded 599 coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland by May 8 - about half occurred in care homes.
The bulletin says 294 deaths (49.1%) occurred in hospital, 269, or 44.9%, occurred in care homes, and five (0.8%) occurred in hospices.
Thirty-one (5.2%) took place at residential addresses or another location.
