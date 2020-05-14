Group of artists in Derry asking people to nominate healthcare heroes to become artworks

A group of artists in Derry want to turn our healthcare heroes into artwork.

Thirty local artists have signed up to a new initiative which has been launched to honour those who have been at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

The artists are now appealing for people to nominate 'heroes' who will then have their portrait painted by the artists.

Inspired by a growing movement of artists around the world who are painting frontline workers, ‘Paint Derry Heroes’ are giving their time and talents to producing portraits of ‘essential’ workers who are keeping the community going whilst we keep safe at home.

Co-ordinator of the project, Nadia Kaczmarczuk, urged people to help them honour people who deserved to be recognised.

“The project aims to recognise the important contribution of all of the essential workers today, whether they be bus drivers, cleaners, postmen or care workers so an appeal is going out for the public to get involved to help identify people who would like to be painted.

“You can do this by nominating someone you know, who has continued to work through lockdown, particularly the less well paid. The scheme will culminate in an exhibition in May 2021 during Derry City and Strabane District Council Workers Rights and Social Justice week and will be an opportunity to celebrate the workers and reflect on these times."

Ms Kaczmarczuk, who is an artist herself, said she had been overwhelmed with the enthusiasm of local artists to get involved with this project.

“They are all such talented individuals. I am hoping there are plenty of working people who would like the chance to have their portrait painted as we can’t wait to get on with the painting.

“So if you have a friend or family member who has been working over the past few weeks and who would like their portrait painted, you can nominate them by messaging the Facebook page ‘Paint Derry Heroes’ with the persons name, job and a contact number, or email paintderryheroes@ gmail.com, or text 07547572195.

“Entries will close 15th May when a draw will be held to select one worker from each category, after which you will be contacted for the next step in the process..”

The full list of workers being considered through the art project is: cleaner, hospital porter, postman/woman, nursing home carer, taxi driver, refuse collector, paramedic, post office worker, bus driver, train driver, shop worker, community worker, community volunteer, call centre worker, firefighter, teacher, early years provider and nurses, including palliative and community care.