Derry's Mayor says she is disappointed that people are organising events during the ongoing pandemic

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Michaela Boyle has issued a strong appeal to the public to continue to follow government guidelines and advice around Covid-19.
Guidelines remains in place from government asking citizens to stay at home as much as possible, and when outside of their home to follow social distancing rules and avoid any gatherings.
Mayor Boyle said that while she understood that this continues to be a frustrating time for all, it is imperative that everyone follows the advice.
"The current circumstances are difficult for everyone, but it's only through all of us playing our part that we can move closer to a return to normality.
"I have been very disappointed to learn that some people are trying to arrange events and gatherings locally and I would strongly discourage both the organisation and attendance of these.
"The advice from government is very clear – we must stay at home and, where it is necessary to go out, we have to take all possible precautions to protect ourselves, our families, our health service and everyone around us.
"We are in a crucial period of this pandemic and our actions now will have a huge effect on how the coming months will pan out.
"Despite all of our frustrations, this is not the time for complacency, therefore, I am asking each and every one of our citizens in the district to please keep following the guidelines and advice, and keep persevering. Together we will get through this so stay home, stay apart and stay safe."
