Families in Derry take part in a special event in a bid to break the lockdown boredom

Contact
One of the families that took part in the initiative.
Scores of local families have taken part in a special event to help keep them active during the coronavirus lockdown.
Derry City and Strabane District Council's Everybody Active scheme was launched to allow households to run together while they are kept apart.
The 2k Family Home Run event on Saturday challenged families to complete a two kilometre run or walk and share a family photograph.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said the initiative encouraged people to remain active and connected during the current restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus.
"While the priority at the moment is to stay at home and save lives, it is still important, for those who are able, to do regular exercise.
"The internet has played a key role in bringing people together while they are apart during this crisis through video conferencing and social media.
"The 2k Family Home Run was an innovative way for people to stay connected and feel involved in an event while reaping the health benefits of exercise.”
Sports Development Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ryan Porter, thanked those who took part in the event.
"Sport and physical activity is essential to our physical and mental wellbeing, our sense of positivity and our long term health," he said.
"We want to continue supporting responsible sport and physical activity participation while minimising the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.