Families in Derry take part in a special event in a bid to break the lockdown boredom

Scores of local families have taken part in a special event to help keep them active during the coronavirus lockdown.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Everybody Active scheme was launched to allow households to run together while they are kept apart.

The 2k Family Home Run event on Saturday challenged families to complete a two kilometre run or walk and share a family photograph.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said the initiative encouraged people to remain active and connected during the current restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus.

"While the priority at the moment is to stay at home and save lives, it is still important, for those who are able, to do regular exercise.

"The internet has played a key role in bringing people together while they are apart during this crisis through video conferencing and social media.

"The 2k Family Home Run was an innovative way for people to stay connected and feel involved in an event while reaping the health benefits of exercise.”

Sports Development Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ryan Porter, thanked those who took part in the event.

"Sport and physical activity is essential to our physical and mental wellbeing, our sense of positivity and our long term health," he said.

"We want to continue supporting responsible sport and physical activity participation while minimising the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”