Man manages to escape after he was pulled from car in Derry last night by a gang of men carrying iron bars

Detectives in Derryare appealing for information following the report of an incident on the Strabane Old Road last night.

Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said: “It was reported that a man was pulled from a parked car at around 11.30pm on Wednesday night by four masked males armed with iron bars.

"The man managed break free from the males, however, and made off from the scene on foot to raise the alarm.

“An investigation is now underway and I would ask anyone who was in the area of Strabane Old Road and who witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road quoting reference number 1964 13/05/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”