Young girl airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry after a farming accident in Inishowen has sadly died

There is widespread shock and sadness in Inishowen following the death of a young girl in a farming accident.
The tragedy, which is understood to have involved a tractor, took place in Malin at approximately 4pm this afternoon.
The child was airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, where she was sadly pronounced dead.
Two separate investigations, by An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Executive, have been launched.
Gardaí remained at the scene this evening (Wednesday).
