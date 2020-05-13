Inquiry launched after a large number of police officers in Derry fail to turn up for duty

Contact
An internal police inquiry has been launched after dozens of officers did not report for duty in Derry and Strabane over a two-week period in April.
According to BBC News NI, the officers were told they could be on stand-by from home.
However, once discovered, the practice was brought to 'an immediate end' and an investigation was launched into the officers' conduct.
The police acknowledged the situation would have reduced the enforcement of lockdown regulations.
It is understood that on one shift as many as 28 officers did not show up.
However, the practice is thought to have involved many others between April 13 and April 28.
See here for more on this story - https://bbc.in/3dzEbS2
