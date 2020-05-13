Car crashes into a barrier during a collision in Derry last night

Contact
The scene of last night's collision.
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Derry last night to contact them.
The collision happened at around 10pm today at Caw roundabout in the Waterside area.
The collision involved a gold Skoda superb which exited the roundabout close to the Waterfoot hotel, colliding with a crash barrier.
Police now want to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Did you see the vehicle before the collision? Did you witness what happened?
"We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident.
"If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 1978 of 12th May."
