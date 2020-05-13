Contact

Car crashes into a barrier during a collision in Derry last night

Police appealing for information about incident in the Waterside last night

The scene of last night's collision.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Derry last night to contact them.

The collision happened at around 10pm today at Caw roundabout in the Waterside area.

The collision involved a gold Skoda superb which exited the roundabout close to the Waterfoot hotel, colliding with a crash barrier.

Police now want to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Did you see the vehicle before the collision? Did you witness what happened?

"We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident.

"If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 1978 of 12th May."

