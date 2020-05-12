Special rosary procession tomorrow through the streets of Derry estate

Two priests will take part in a special procession through the streets of a Derry estate tomorrow.

Father Joseph Gormley and Father Daniel McFaul will take to the streets of Creggan tomorrow afternoon to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima.

The local clergymen will be reciting the rosary as their make their around the estate.

People are encouraged to come out as the priests pass by and join the prayer at a safe social distance.

Father Gormley and Father McFaul plan to be in the following areas at these times:



UPPER CREGGAN

12:30- 1:30pm - Lower Central Drive Aranmore Avenue, Carrickreagh Gardens, Circular Road, Oakland Park, Ballymagowan Ave, Ballymagowan Gardens, Ballymagowan Pk

1:30pm – 2:30pm Rathlin Gardens, Magowan Park, High Park, Rathowen Park, Southway, Kildrum Gardens.

2:30-3:30pm - Rathlin Drive, Rathkeele Way, Iniscarn Road, Iniscarn Court, Cromore Gardens

3:30-4:30pm - Linsfort Drive, Inveroe Gardens, Lislane Drive, Ramore Gardens, Benevenagh Gardens, Culdaff Gardens, Rinmore Drive, Balbane Pass

4:30-5:30pm - Creggan Heights, Ballymore Park, Glassagh Park, Rathmore Crescent, Mulroy Gardens Rathmore Road, Rathmore Park

LOWER CREGGAN

12:30-1:30pm - Upper Central Drive, Westway, Beechwood Avenue, Beechwood Crescent ,Beechwood Court (Outside), Creggan Broadway.

1:30 - 2:30pm - Dunree Gardens, Melmore Gardens, Leenan Gardens, Malin Gardens, Dunmore Gardens, Inishowen Gdns

2:30pm-3:30pm - Greenwald, Swilly Gardens, Fanad Drive, Dunaff Gardens, Demesne Gardens, Dawros Gardens.

3:30pm-4:30pm - Demesne Ave, Eastway Gardens, Eastway Road, St Cecilia's Walk, Brickfield Court (outside), Blighs Lane, Blighs Gardens, Iniscarn Crescent