Revealed: Stormont's five-step plan to ease Northern Ireland out of the coronavirus lockdown

The Northern Ireland Executive today published a phased five-stage coronavirus recovery plan.

The document sets out the approach the Executive will take when deciding how to ease coronavirus restrictions in the future.

There are no fixed dates for when any single restriction will be lifted.

The Executive said this is because those decisions in the future will depend on three key things:

- the most up-to-date medical and scientific advice

- the ability of our health service to cope

- the wider impact on our health, society and the economy

Among the issues covered in Step 1 of the plan will be encouragement to those unable to work from home to return to work on a phased basis subject to legal requirements and best practice arrangements being in place.

Large outdoor-based retail businesses such as garden centres will be allowed to open.

Groups of four to six people who do not share a household will be allowed to meet outdoors maintaining social distancing.

With the exception of people who are shielding, visits to immediate family will be allowed indoors where social distancing is possible.

Also as part of the Step 1 plans, churches will be allowed to open for private prayer with appropriate social distancing and cleaning of shared contact hard surfaces.

To read the full plan, click here - https://bit.ly/2YXoiRd