PSNI officers injured after a police vehicle is hit by a car which failed to stop on Derry's Culmore Road

Contact
A number of police officers were treated for minor injuries when a car which failed to stop struck two police cars in Derry last night.
A PSNI spokesperson said that shortly after 8:55pm, it was reported that a silver Audi was travelling along the Skeoge Road towards the Culmore Road area driving in a dangerous and erratic manner.
The vehicle was then detected travelling along the Racecourse Road before crossing the border.
“Shortly after 10:15pm, the car was detected travelling along the Culmore Road and police signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so," the spokesperson said.
"A pursuit was then authorised by specialist trained officers. The car travelled along the Skeoge Road and then came to a stop on a grass area of Bracken Park.
"During the pursuit, the car struck two police vehicles causing minor damage to the cars at both the Skeoge Road roundabout and as the vehicle turned off towards Glenabbey.
"One man is believed to have made off on foot from the vehicle following the incident towards the Galliagh Park area. In total, four officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed a silver Audi driving dangerously along the Culmore Road area of Derry/Londonderry last night, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1924 11/05/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Danny Ogle, centre, pictured previously handing over a fundraising cheque to Altnagelvin Hospital staff.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.