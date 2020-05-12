PSNI officers injured after a police vehicle is hit by a car which failed to stop on Derry's Culmore Road

A number of police officers were treated for minor injuries when a car which failed to stop struck two police cars in Derry last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said that shortly after 8:55pm, it was reported that a silver Audi was travelling along the Skeoge Road towards the Culmore Road area driving in a dangerous and erratic manner.

The vehicle was then detected travelling along the Racecourse Road before crossing the border.

“Shortly after 10:15pm, the car was detected travelling along the Culmore Road and police signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so," the spokesperson said.

"A pursuit was then authorised by specialist trained officers. The car travelled along the Skeoge Road and then came to a stop on a grass area of Bracken Park.

"During the pursuit, the car struck two police vehicles causing minor damage to the cars at both the Skeoge Road roundabout and as the vehicle turned off towards Glenabbey.

"One man is believed to have made off on foot from the vehicle following the incident towards the Galliagh Park area. In total, four officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed a silver Audi driving dangerously along the Culmore Road area of Derry/Londonderry last night, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1924 11/05/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”