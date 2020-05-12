Primary seven pupils in Derry waiting to find out what school they are going to next year will have to wait a bit longer

Primary seven pupils waiting to find out what school they are going to next year will have to wait a bit longer.

There will be a delay before children find out which post-primary school they will transfer to in 2020.

It is because the Saturday post - except parcels - has been temporarily scrapped by Royal Mail due the coronavirus pandemic.

Primary Seven children were due to find out by letter on Saturday 30 May which post-primary school they would attend.

However, they will not now be told where they have got a school place until Thursday 4 June.

The new arrangements have been put in place by the Education Authority (EA).

"Letters to parents/guardians will be issued by EA on behalf of post-primary schools to advise on the outcome of their child's post primary application," a spokesperson said.

"For help and advice, parents/guardians can contact our admissions helpdesk via email: postprimaryadmissions@eani.org.uk."