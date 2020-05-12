Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Primary seven pupils in Derry waiting to find out what school they are going to next year will have to wait a bit longer

Scrapping of Saturday post during pandemic means letters will arrive later than planned

Primary seven pupils in Derry waiting to find out what school they are going to next year will have to wait a bit longer

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Primary seven pupils waiting to find out what school they are going to next year will have to wait a bit longer.

There will be a delay before children find out which post-primary school they will transfer to in 2020.

It is because the Saturday post - except parcels - has been temporarily scrapped by Royal Mail due the coronavirus pandemic.

Primary Seven children were due to find out by letter on Saturday 30 May which post-primary school they would attend.

However, they will not now be told where they have got a school place until Thursday 4 June.

The new arrangements have been put in place by the Education Authority (EA).

"Letters to parents/guardians will be issued by EA on behalf of post-primary schools to advise on the outcome of their child's post primary application," a spokesperson said.

"For help and advice, parents/guardians can contact our admissions helpdesk via email: postprimaryadmissions@eani.org.uk."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie